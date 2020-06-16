New mural brings splash of color to Downtown Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Over the last four days, muralist Gera Lozana has been at work painting and spray painting a forty-foot high wall at the intersection of South Market Street and East South Street in downtown Frederick.

“We have the power as artists to be able to communicate. We are the antennas of the world so we can communicate a lot of what we’re feeling as a people, as a community into images so we can feel,” explained Lozana, also known as GERALUZ.

What was once a painted brick building has transformed into a splash of color.

“The mural that I did for Frederick’s Art Council and for the City of Frederick is based out of love for Mother Earth,” Lozano explained.

And that tie to Mother Earth is something personal to Lozano. She says her grandmother, who lives in the Amazon Jungle of Peru, harvests a small farm that feeds her family throughout the summer; her mother is doctor of natural medicine.

“My position now is to heal with art. I come from lineage of healers, that come from the Amazon Jungle, and this strong connection to Mother Earth,” Lozano said.

A bouquet of flowers, including Maryland’s Black Eyed Susan help bring depict that idea. And flying from the ground up are baby blue herons.

“The heron represents this transitional space in between times. I feel like we’ve all be so patient during this shelter in place, couldn’t wait to get out,” Lozano explained, “And I feel like as a humanity, as a people of this earth we are in between times and we can decide how to move forward in the future.”

The project was commissioned by the Frederick Arts Council in an effort to meet a need for more public art throughout the county.

“We’re drawing the collection of murals out this way. When you come to [South Market Street] there’s a lot of people that can see this wall so it makes a statement of welcome and joy,” explained executive director of the Frederick Arts Council, Louise Kennelly, “It’s important for Frederick that we add to collection and keep a high standard of excellence.”

The Frederick Arts Council is in the midst of planning and preparing for additional public art pieces throughout the county.

For more information on GERALUZ, visit http://www.geralozano.com/

MORE NEWS ON WDVM