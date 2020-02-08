New Market area ravaged by strong winds during tornado warning

NEW MARKET, Md (WDVM) — New Market area firefighters took on several more calls Friday morning as heavy winds swept through the area snapping trees and causing property damage.

Frederick County, Maryland was placed under a tornado warning until shortly after 8 am. Wind gusts in the area blew beyond fifty miles per hour, according to the National Weather Service.

In a statement, Frederick County Fire and Rescue explained that Firefighters responded to reports of downed wires, severely damaged barns, and trees flung onto roadways.

“[There was] just a lot of debris. Smaller buildings were knocked over, roofs were ripped off. There were a lot of trees that were snapped off the top, there were a lot of other trees that were uprooted which caused severe power line damage all around,” explained assistant fire chief for the New Market Fire Company, Matthew Bowles.

Bowles said the hardest-hit area was between New Market and Mount Airy, including Jesse Smith Road, and the I-70 corridor.

According to the national weather service, surveyors are in the area investigating whether a tornado touched down.

Bowles described the weather event as unusual for this time of the year.

“We’ve had some storm cells come through and had damages in our area maybe once or twice but today was pretty different being February,” Bowles said, “We usually see them in the summertime when you usually see tropical storms and tornados.”

On Friday afternoon, the Frederick County Division of Parks and Recreation announced the closure of Old National Pike Park due to storm damages. The park will remain closed through the weekend until repairs are made.