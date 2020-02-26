New Lions Club to form in Frederick

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new Lions Club is being formed in the Frederick area.

Founded in 1917, Lions is the world’s largest volunteer organization. With 48,000 clubs, 1.45 million members in over 200 countries around the world, the club’s mission is simple, to provide public service. Lions International works on core projects such as vision, diabetes, hunger, youth, cancer, and the environment.

“We are all volunteers here at Lions,” said Lion Cartha Johnson. “We don’t get paid and we volunteer. And as we said our motto is ‘we serve‘ and so every cent that we raise from the public goes back into the public. “

There are currently 14 Lions Clubs in Frederick County and three of them are in the Frederick area, but none of them focus on the unique needs of the immigrant community. Johnson says the international Lion president wants to focus on serving the more invisible communities.

“The immigrant community makes up nearly 15% of the population of Frederick County now and it just seems like there would be a good opportunity for us to help integrate the immigrant community into the greater Frederick area,” said Lion Bob Johnson.

The Lions Club will hold an information meeting on March 9 at the Asian American Center of Frederick. The Asian American Center of Frederick opened its new location in October and refer to themselves as a community center for all. Executive Director of the AACF Elizabeth Chung says this new club is very valuable to the area.

“When they first came to me, they talked about the underserved, the newcomers, immigrants so-to-speak and I think it’s they understand, the underserved are looked down or hard to reach by a lot of the service providers, so they felt that why not to put their energies to help the community, particularly the west side of Frederick,” said Chung.

The Johnsons say they are excited to launch this great opportunity in the area.

To learn more about the Lions, click here.