New Lidl location coming to the Golden Mile

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A new grocery store is moving into the former KMart location along the Golden Mile in Frederick.

Lidl, the international grocer founded in Germany, will lease over 27,000 square feet of the former KMart location according to the City of Frederick’s Department of Economic Development.

Construction is currently underway at the site, located along West Patrick Street. The space will also include a second business, Ollie’s bargain outlet.

Officials add that the new businesses will give residents more options for nearby shopping.

“The Golden Mile in general is one of our most dense retail areas but it’s surrounded by a lot of residential opportunities and housing. Therefore, there’s a lot of people who need servicing,” explained economic development manager, Mary Ford-Naill.

The project is being headed by DLC Management Corporation. The new grocer is expected to open in 2021.

According to a press release, Lidl established its U.S. headquarters in Arlington County, Virginia, in June 2015.

