New laundromat gives back with every load

For every load of clothing, Noma Laundry donates 10 cents to a local non-profit

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — A Frederick resident has opened a new laundromat that’s giving back with every load.

“I can’t say that owning a laundromat has been my childhood dream,” Josh Schaefer admits.

But it’s been a venture that’s become a reality on the corner of East Eighth Street and Market Street.

Schaefer owns the corner building that dates back to 1895. The first floor space has long since been a laundromat, but Schaefer wanted to mix things up and add an extra component to the laundry business.

“I looked around and the ‘wash, dry, fold’ is a theme at all the laundromats, so I just added ‘give back,’ to the end. So, wash, dry, fold, give back,” Schaefer explained.

For every load that goes into the brand new washing machines, 10 cents is donated to a local non-profit.

“You’re not just doing your laundry. If you’re having a bad day, you’re coming in and you feel ‘oh, well I’m actually doing something also for the community,” Schaefer said.

People who have come by to clean their clothes are supporting organizations like SHIP of Frederick County, Heartly House and Sophie and Madigan’s Playground.

Clarence Topeland does his laundry about once a week at a Laundromat. Thursday was his first visit to Noma Laundry and he remarked that the prices for a load in the washer and dryer were responsible for him, and knowing the money stays in the community was a plus.

“We’re supporting a local small business owner and his effort is helping someone in need. We always need to support the community and be active in the community,” Topeland explained.

The space re-opened after nearly a year of renovations, including new flooring, tiled walls, and the installation of 10 new high-speed washing machines and dryers.

Schaefer says he battled with doubts during the quarter of a million dollar project to update the interior that hadn’t been touched since the 1970’s, but it was worth it.

“We were sitting here and I said ‘do we really want to do this? This is a big investment. Is this the right thing to do?’ Ultimately, [we] just pushed forward. Everyone’s really rallied with us and it’s nice,” Schaefer remarked.

Schaefer says he hopes to expand beyond just providing a place to do laundry. He has plans for a community garden in the backyard of the building.