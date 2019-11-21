New inclusive playground opens

Beyond active play, the playground also includes musical instruments for kids to get creative.

EMMITSBURG, Md (WDVM) — A new kind of playground is making it easier for children of different abilities and interests to play.

The Town of Emmitsburg recently opened what they say is an inclusive playground.

The playground features wheelchair-accessible ramps and equipment for play.

The $302,350 project was funded in part with community grants including a $120,000 Maryland Department of Natural Resources donation and a $25,000 gift from the Catoctin Area Civitan Club.

“If you get that going when you’re a young person, all these things are connected: music, thinking, exercises. This is what we really need to carry forward,” explained Mayor for the Town of Emmitsburg, Don Briggs.

The playground is open to the public and located at the Emmitsburg Community Park.