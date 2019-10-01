New I-70 ramp opens to provide westbound travel access

Officials estimate about 5,000 motorists a day will travel along the new ramp

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Traveling from the eastern end of Frederick County and to the west will now be a bit easier as a new ramp opened Tuesday onto Interstate 70.

Just off of Meadow Road in Frederick is the new westbound ramp that will provide drivers with more direct access to I-70, which sees about 70,000 drivers a day.

An eastbound ramp was constructed in 1985, leaving a decades’-long gap in highway access for those traveling west towards the City of Frederick.

“Motorists have always had to use Maryland-144 and head towards the City of Frederick where then they can access westbound ramp at the East Patrick interchange. So this will relieve congestion at the East Patrick street interchange, as well as I think relieve some congestion through new market on Main Street,” explained John Concannon with Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration.

The $5 million project was funded by Frederick County through a tax-incremental financing arrangement. The project was completed in partnership with Elm Street Development.

Officials predict about 5,000 drivers a day will use the new ramp.