New hospital opens in Montgomery County

Healthcare leaders say the area was due for a major update in medical technology and facilities.

CALVERTON, Md. (WDVM) – The new Adventist HealthCare White Oak Medical Center opened its doors at 7 o’clock Sunday morning, ready to welcome new patients and transport current patients.

“We are so excited, we are transporting over 100 patients from Washington Adventist Hospital to White Oak Medical Center,” said Dr. Jim Rost, Chief Medical Officer for the new facility.

Washington Adventist Hospital in Takoma Park closed its doors this weekend. Healthcare leaders say the area was due for a major update in medical technology and facilities.

“The opening of White Oak represents a new era of state-of-the-art care in Montgomery County. We are proud to have all single patient rooms,” said Dr. Rost.

Washington Adventist lacked many single patient rooms. Those who come to the new facility can also look forward to more modern technology and treatment options.

“All new MRI machines, all new CAT scan machines, we have a Cardiology floor and an Interventional Cardiology equipment that’s going to allow us to be more efficient and effective in our care.”

Adventist HealthCare hopes all of the new changes will allow for a better healing experience for those who walk through their doors.

The new facility is located in Calverton, Maryland along a newly renamed street aptly called “Healing Way.”