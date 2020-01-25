New high-tech fulfillment center to move into former Toys ‘R’ Us

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The former Toys ‘R’ Us facility in Frederick will soon become a new high-tech fulfillment center for the region and plans include creating hundreds of jobs.

County Executive Jan Gardner announced that the Kroger Co., a grocery retailer, plans to construct a 350,000 square-foot robotic customer fulfillment center.

According to a press release, Kroger is partnering with the Ocado Group, the world’s largest online grocery retailer, which will provide and maintain the digital and robotic equipment used at the facility.

The project will take shape at the existing building along Geoffry Way.

Plans are to fulfill online grocery orders that will be delivered to homes thought the east coast region.

Officials say that upon completion of construction, 400 new jobs will be created with up to 100 more added later as the service area of the facility expands.

“It’s good news because it uses a vacant space, it adds hundreds of new jobs, and it includes an investment of tens of millions of dollars into the Frederick County community,” said Frederick County Executive Jan Gardner.

Gardner estimates the construction of the facility will begin this year.

In an email, regional director for the Kroger Company, Tim McGurk, stated: “Frederick County was attractive to Kroger for this project for many reasons. The existing infrastructure and proximity to the Baltimore, Washington, D.C., and Philadelphia markets were a key. Plus, Kroger truly appreciates the partnership that was developed with the Frederick County team through the past few months. Their assistance navigating the permitting process is greatly appreciated. They have made Kroger feel very welcome in the community. We look forward to offering grocery shoppers in the region an amazing experience.”