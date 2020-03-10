New Frederick Common Market to open in fall 2020

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — If you like to eat healthy, here’s some good news, the Common Market in Frederick is expanding!

Common Market is a member-owned cooperative grocery store that features high-quality natural foods and health products. Due to a high demand, they will be expanding and opening up a new store at the former Safeway on 7th street in Frederick.

The new location will have the same products, but will add a grocery pick-up service and organic pet products. Officials say the expansion will present current and future members of the team with more careers opportunities.

The new market is expected to open in the fall.

