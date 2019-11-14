New entertainment center slated to open off Md-85

Owners say the space will not only be a place for family fun, but will also bring in 70 new jobs to the area

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A Frederick-based company is investing $6 million into a new entertainment center.

Fourth Dimension Fun Center has signed a lease with Saint John Properties to bring laser tag, bowling and more to a new 37,560 square foot facility.

Owners said they were inspired to create a space both kids and adults can enjoy together.

“There are several bowling alleys in the area but, if the general public doesn’t choose to join a league, it is difficult to take advantage of the venue. This concept also emphasizes the importance for families to enjoy recreational activities together in a bonding experience,” said Fourth Dimension Owner, Brian Holzberger.

The new building is being constructed off of Buckeystown Pike.

Holzberger says the project will also create new jobs for the area.

“We’re investing over $6 million into the facility, which should bring in over 70 jobs. We’ll bring in a lot of jobs to the area and really just revitalize the area,” Holzberger said.

The entertainment center will also feature an arcade with about 75 games, interactive escape rooms, and a restaurant and sports bar

The new space is expected to open summer of 2020.