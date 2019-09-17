New design competition invites the world to transform downtown alleys

The unchARTed competition will accept submissions for installation ideas through November 4th

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new design competition invites the world to transform three alleys in Downtown Frederick.

The Downtown Frederick Partnership has launched a new design competition called unchARTed.

The competition invites people from the entire world to submit ideas for installations that could be placed within four different alleys in the city.

Three projects will win $10,000 to bring to life the installations that would function unattended and be on display for an entire year.

Kara Norman with the Downtown Frederick Partnership says the idea behind the artistic project is to link together the community in a creative way.

“We have some really great places in Downtown Frederick and some undiscovered, hidden places. We think by highlighting the alleyways, we’ll sort of grow Downtown Frederick from within. People are going to find new locations, find new ways to get around and have new experiences,” Norman explained.

You can submit your design idea online at downtownfrederick.org/uncharted

Submissions must be uploaded by November 4, 2019.

