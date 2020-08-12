New community pop-up park unveiled in Maryland town

The Town of Mount Airy unveiled a new pop-up park completed with help from nearly 50 volunteers and local businesses.

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — After three weeks of work and the help from dozens of volunteers, the Town of Mount Airy has unveiled a new pop-up park.

The community project was assembled in an effort to spruce up the historic First National Bank, which local leaders say had become an eye sore after damage to windows and its exterior.

The makeover was called the Phoenix Project and garnered the help of nearly 50 volunteers and several businesses, both of which contributed work and materials.

The space now features a community stage, water fountain with surrounding seating, and public artwork by local artists.

“People started coming out of the woodwork wanting to donate. Even citizens, they wanted to be a part of this,” explained Mount Airy Mayor Patrick Rockinberg. “Working together and coordinating, within a couple of weeks we took a horrible looking blighted property and turned it into a beautiful, downtown pop-up park.”

Rockinberg says the town contributed about $10,000 towards to the project. Much of the work, he says, came from local businesses donating plants, materials, and time to assemble the new pop-up park.

The park is now open to the public.

