New bioscience company makes way to Montgomery County

The company plans to bring in more jobs to the area

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County is now home to a new bioscience company, Vigene Biosciences opened their new headquarters in Rockville on Wednesday.

Rockville has become a hub for science and tech companies from around the world. Vigene Biosciences’ mission is to make gene therapy affordable for serious diseases. According to a press release, the company is one of the very few companies that creates gene therapy products from the concept stage all the way to commercial approval.

“It brings a rich pool of talents we can draw from including engineers, biologists, and in 2020 were aiming to add 50 jobs here,” said Jeffrey Hung, Ph.D., chief commercial officer, Vigene Biosciences.

The company also announced a new partnership with a gene therapy company based in California that is working to cure hemophilia.