New bill would cut property tax for most Montgomery Co. residents

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — Montgomery County leaders are expressing support for bills moving through the Maryland General Assembly.

Councilmember Will Jawando is behind a bill spearheaded by Del. Julie Palakovich-Carr (D – Dist. 17) that would cut property-tax rates for 98.5 percent of Montgomery County residents.

Currently, all properties are taxed at the same rate regardless of size.

House Bill 1276 would allow the county to set special property-tax rates, based on the square footage of a home.

“It’s going to allow us to create a more equitable county tax structure, and provide fair and progressive taxes and relief for working and middle-class families,” Jawando said.

“We’ve heard from other jurisdictions about having an interest in having differences between residential and commercial taxes, and having different tax rates within commercial and so, we’ve outlined those within the bill,” Palakovich-Carr said.

The bill moves to the Ways and Means Committee for review on Thursday.