New bill to expand support for multi-generational farmers in Frederick County

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The Frederick County Executive is proposing legislation to expand support for multi-generational farmers.

A new bill, announced by county executive Jan Gardner, would allow additional family members to apply for an impact fee waiver if they build a housing lot on farm property.

“Family support is imperative to many agricultural operations in Frederick County,” Gardner said at a public information briefing Tuesday.

A 2014 law only allowed for children of farmers to apply for the waiver, but Gardner aims to include parents and siblings.

“The cost of building a home on a new lot can certainly be expensive, so the county wants to support our farm families,” Gardner explained, “We want to support their ability to live together and to work together and to support that family farm operation. “

The bill adds clarifications to the previous legislation, for example, defining a qualifying farmer as a full-time farmer who earns a majority of his or her gross income from agriculture over the past three years.

The bill also states the housing lot subdivided from the farm can be no more than two acres.

Gardner added that she sought the input of the farming community, including the Agriculture Business Council and the Frederick County Farm Bureau, when drafting the legislation.

For more information on the bill, visit the Frederick County government website.

