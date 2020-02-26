New bill requires AC units for all rental properties in Montgomery County

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — A newly passed bill will now require air conditioning units in all rental properties in Montgomery County.

The bill was passed unanimously by the County Council. Council Vice-President, Tom Hucker, announced the bill last summer, which requires working AC units between June 1st through September 30th each year. Landlords can be fined a total of up to $500 by the Department of Housing and Community Affairs if they are found to not have working AC systems in each of their rental properties. “We require landlords to provide heat, but no requirement for air conditioning because our house code was written before climate change became a life-threatening issue,” Hucker said.

There are over 300,000 tenants in the county. Reports show in the summer of 2018, there were nearly 800 cases of heat-related illnesses due to lack of AC.