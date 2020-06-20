New art installation takes shape at Sky Stage

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — A new and interactive art installation is taking shape in downtown Frederick.

Inside Sky Stage, artist Larry Cook, Jr. has created an installation inspired by his first photography gig as a club photographer. Cook recalls setting up photo booths at various venues in his mid-20s.

“It’s where I learned a lot of my photographic skills,” Cook explained, “[I learned] a lot of things that you can’t within a classroom setting: dealing with people, learning the business of photography and the economy that surrounds it.”

Now, Cook has created an idyllic backdrop, meant to provide a sense of escape, and set-up greenery and a stool for subjects to gather around and pose.

“Thinking about the backdrop being a metaphor for placing yourself and thinking of elements of fantasy and being able to dream,” Cook explained, “Whether you’re placing yourself and wishing you were at a beachscape or some vacation, or if it’s just a mental break. One is the literal depiction of an idealistic setting, but it also operates as a metaphor.”

The art piece was two months in the making and commissioned by the Frederick Arts Council.

“It’s a good evolution in terms of my practice, from creating 2D prints to an actual full installation,” Cook explained, “It’s designed so participants can interact with the actual installation and, ideally, to be able to sit and have their photographs taken.”

Larry Cook Jr. has shown at the National Gallery of Art, MOMA, the Smithsonian National Portrait Gallery, and the Baltimore Museum of Art, among other institutions according to a press release.

“We are fortunate to have an installation here in Frederick by the very talented Maryland artist Larry Cook, Jr.,” said Louise Kennelly, Executive Director of the Frederick Arts Council.

The art installation will remain on display inside Sky Stage through the summer.

For more information on Cook’s artwork, visit Larrywcook.com

MORE NEWS ON WDVM