New app for Montgomery County residents to travel easier: RIDE ON FLEX

This new app is easy to download, and will be coming to certain zones soon

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — People around Montgomery County sometimes say that getting around town on the transit system is tough.

They say buses don’t show up in certain area and that there can be massive delays–all headaches for those just trying to get to where they need to go.

Now, a new app released by The Montgomery County Department of Transportation (MCDOT) aims to help alleviate some of those concerns.

MCDOT rolled out a new app called RIDE ON FLEX that allows Rockville, and Glenmont/Wheaton residents to request a ride in those zones.

According to MCDOT, it’s a ride share program in an app that has features similar to Uber or Lyft, but only costs a maximum of $2.

Residents are thrilled to hear it.

Matthew Dennison is a Rockville resident who takes the bus to work sometimes.

“I think it’s excellent,” says Dennison,” There’s plenty of issues with the county where people are not getting where they are needed to go. Sometimes bus routes are a little inconvenient.”

Interestingly enough, several council member of Montgomery County took the #transitchallenge and had come to the same conclusion.

Some of the council members told WDVM that they vow to help make it easier for those in the area.

The RIDE ON FLEX application is on a trial basis for the moment and is scheduled to launch on June 26th.

However, people can download it now.