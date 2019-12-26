New adoption space allows cats to roam free 24/7

NEW MARKET, Md. (WDVM) —For the first time in Frederick County, there’s a new way to adopt a four-legged feline at the New Market K.A.T. Cafe.

“I either get people who know exactly what it is and they’ve been to a bunch or they look at me like I’m crazy,” explained Diane Foland, “It’s an adoption center really where the cats live cage-free 24/7.”

All of the cats that you find inside the new adoption space are from the Frederick County Animal Control Shelter.

Foland, who owns the cafe, partnered with the county shelter to give these felines a better chance at finding their forever homes.

“It’s a way for guests to come in and really get to know the kitties and their true personalities, rather than seeing them from behind a cage,” said Foland.

Visitors pay a fee to visit and have more than an hour to play and interact with the free-roaming cats with a goal of finding the best suited match and lowering the chance of adoption returns.

“The thing is they’re really sweet, they like want to play with you,” explained Celia Sander.

“It’s great to see the cats being themselves and you kind of get an idea of their character, which is really fun,” Juliana Sedgley said.

All the artwork that lines the renovated space comes from local artists.

The cafe drinks and snacks on sale at the K.A.T. Cafe are vegan and are outsourced from local businesses.

“It’s really important to us to support the small businesses because we are a small business. Most of the businesses we work with are either women-owned or women-lead and so that’s something that’s important to me as well,” Foland explained.

So far, the K.A.T. Cafe has helped 18 cats reach adoption through the county animal shelter.

