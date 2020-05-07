Navigating the courts in Maryland during a pandemic

MARYLAND (WDVM) — The spread of the coronavirus has forced shops, restaurants and even courts, to close their doors. While the physical building may be closed, courthouse officials are trying to go on with business as usual.

“I would like to clear up any misconception, that the courts are closed, ” said the Hon. Laura Ripken, Administrative Judge for the Fifth Judicial Circuit and Chair of Conference of Circuit Judges. “From day one we have been open and working in restricted settings as appropriate, specifically with respect to the 24 circuit courts in the sate of Maryland, daily functions of essential operations have continued.”

Courts will continue to hear certain types of emergency matters. That includes bail reviews, bench warrants, protective order petitions, emergency delinquency hearings and matters involving locally incarcerated defendants, just to name a few.

However, because of priorities, courts aren’t able to get to everything. So, if you’re looking forward to getting married, you just may have to wait. According to the state, marriage licenses are only being issued in emergency cases. Examples include instances involving military deployment, severe health issues, or medical insurance issues involving an applicant.

Courts in Maryland are looking to fully reopen soon, but when they do, Chief Judge Barbera says, they will make sure they do it safely.

“We envision implementing a multi-fazed approach, by leveraging technology, incorporating social distancing, restructuring dockets and rethinking current business practices as we return to full functionality,” said Barbara.

Courts in Maryland are looking to fully reopen on June 8.

