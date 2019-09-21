National Philharmonic makes a comeback

NORTH BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) – This weekend the National Philharmonic will have it’s first performances since the group nearly shut down this summer due to a lack of funding.

The concerts will be at the Strathmore Music Center in North Bethesda.

This comes after plenty of funding was secured for the orchestra and several leadership changes. Several Montgomery County lawmakers are set to attend the concerts to commemorate the start of the NP’s new era and new season.

Saturday’s performance is at 8 p.m. and Sunday’s performance is at 3 p.m.

