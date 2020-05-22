National Park Service eyes new location at future Westside Regional Park

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The National Park Service and several of their entities have found a future spot to have everything under one roof… in the City of Frederick.

The Board of Aldermen approved for The National Park Service Historic Preservation Training Center (HPTC) and Harpers Ferry Center, HFC Museum Conservation and Collections Facility (HFC) to move into the future home of Westside Regional Park on Butterfly Lane.

According to the agreement, the park will provide training and meeting space with access to restrooms for community use. They offer includes the renovation and occupancy of structures for a new multi-purpose campus of buildings.

“With this, I am happy and excited to see about this particular first step in this partnership because of the educational aspect of our city,” said council member, Derek Shackelford. “Also, the employment aspect of our city and also the notoriety and publicity it can bring for our city not only locally, but nationally.”

Currently, Westside Regional Park is under construction.