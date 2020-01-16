Closings and Delays
There is currently 1 active closing. Click for more details.

National Museum of Civil War Medicine unveils new logo

I-270

Noticeably absent on the logo is both the union flag and confederate flag that decorated the original museum image

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The National Museum of Civil War Medicine in Frederick, Maryland revealed a new logo after a year-long rebranding process.

Noticeably absent on the logo is both the union flag and confederate flag that decorated the original museum image.

Staff say the rebranding process began after public confusion over the differing logos for the museums and two others jointly operated: the Pry House Field Hospital Museum at the Antietam Battlefield and the Clara Barton Museum in Washington, D.C.

The new logo features a shield covered in blue for the union and grey for the confederacy.

The middle of the image is red denoting a field hospital and the bloodshed on both of the conflict.

At the forefront is a symbol of military medicine.

“Front and center is the medical symbol, the caduceus: a rod with two snakes wrapping around it. We thought well, the two snakes looking at each other could represent the north and the south in conflict, but united around medical innovations,” explained director of the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, David Price.

The new logo serves as a brand identity for all three museums.  

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories