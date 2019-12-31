National Museum of Civil War Medicine changes logo

In January, the logo that displays both the union and confederate flag will change.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — The logo for the National Museum of Civil War Medicine bears both the union flag and the confederate flag. After January, it won’t have either flag.

For nearly thirty years, the museum’s exhibits have shed light on first-aid tactics for union and confederate soldiers on and off the battlefield during the Civil War.

The museum has expanded since then.

“Realistically, we’ve grown to three museums from one. As time progressed, the story progressed,” explained executive director for the National Museum of Civil War Medicine, David Price.

The museum now operates the Clara Barton Missing Soliders Office in Washington D.C., and the Pry House Field Museum in Keedysville, Maryland.

Though two of the museums share a similar logo, both featuring the union and confederate flags, The Clara Barton Museum differs with an image of the office’s original sign.

Price explained that when visitors joined as members at the Clara Barton museum, they would receive an acknowledgment letter posted by the National Museum of Civil War Medicine.

“It was a bit confusing,” Price admits.

In the last 10 months, the museum has considered over 100 different images to represent all three locations as a part of a rebranding process.

The new logo won’t feature the union or confederate flags.

“The confederate flag was the elephant in the room but realistically, we’re not taking away the confederate flag,” Price said.

The flag will remain in museum exhibits, Price says, and the logo will stay on some merchandise like hats.

Still, some museum-goers believe the confederate flag should remain because of its historical representation.

“If it’s a museum on the Civil War, that’s part of the history. There are things about history that not everybody’s going to like or agree with, but you have to understand the history first,” explained Justin Winslow.

Part of the rebranding project included a survey that garnered over 3,000 responses. Price says while those responses included both opposition and support of the flag’s removal, a majority of them were in the middle.

A new logo has not yet been unveiled, but Price says medicine will be the focal point.

“If that is the emphasis, and they’re trying to make it as inclusive as possible then it may be better to focus on the medicine aspect,” explained Ivana Winslow.

The new logo is slated to unveil on January 15th.