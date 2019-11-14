National Lung Cancer Awareness Month: Frederick Health urges early screening

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — November marks National Lung Cancer Awareness Month. As 8 million Americans qualify as high-risk for cancer, Frederick Health Regional System is urging early screening.

Lung cancer is the largest cancer-related killer among men and women in the U.S. Physicians say about 200,000 people a year are diagnosed with the illness.

Dr. Anthony Rowedder, a radiologist with the Frederick Health Regional System says that many of those patients come into the exam room showing later-stages of cancer.

Early screening of a low dose CT scan can be lifesaving.

“The data and the literature show that 15 to 20 percent decrease in mortality if you do lung cancer screening,” Rowedder explained.

Health officials say smoking is the number one cause of lung cancer. Frederick Health offers a program for residents ready to quit. Freedom From Smoking is a free 6-week, 6-session program helping participants to quit individually while being supported in a small group setting.