National Institutes of Health Federal Credit Union receives the NIH Good Neighbor Green Champion Award

ROCKVILLE, Md. (WDVM) — The National Institutes of Health Federal Credit Union (NIHFCU) in Rockville Maryland received the NIH Good Neighbor Green Champion Award.

This award is for its active involvement in the community planning and sustainability initiatives in support of NIH`s energy, water, pollution, and waste reduction targets.

Specifically, NIHFCU’s shred events which safely shredded and prepared 3.66 tons of paper for recycling, was recognized.

This year marked 80 years of continued service for the NIHFCU and they are continuously looking for new and creative ways to service the NIH community.

NIH also has something special for the healthcare community called Send a Message of Hope where people can post a photo to show appreciation for healthcare providers.

For more information, visit their website.