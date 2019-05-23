National Guardsman released from Fort Leavenworth on parole Video

FREDERICK, Md. - After eight years in the confines of a military correctional facility, a national guardsman has been released on parole.

A welcome home banner and balloons decorate the outside of a Frederick home, where Derrick Miller woke up to his first day of freedom.

"It’s really indescribable. It almost feels like a dream," Miller said.

In 2011, Miller was a sergeant in the National Guard and in Afghanistan for his third tour.

While there, an interrogation of an Afghan civilian turned into a struggle and Miller shot and killed the man. Miller claimed he was acting in self-defense.

He was sentenced to life in prison during court marshal proceedings with the possibility of parole.

Through work with the United American Patriots, his mother, Renee Myers, rallied support on Capitol Hill to have his sentence reduced to 20 years.

"I would love for everyone to have a day like this. Where their loved one had been away for so long and now they can walk down the hall and say 'hey, what do you want for breakfast?,' Myers said.

Miller returned home on Tuesday and is slowly regaining a sense of normalcy alongside his family.

As he hunts for a job and new life in Frederick , Miller is reminded that he continues to carry a murder conviction.

"I did what I thought was right in the moment to deal with the threat that I believed was reasonable for my men and myself. Jury members felt differently and I respect their decision," Miller said.

Myers has requested a presidential pardon; if it's granted, she's hoping it will be the final chapter in her son's case

"I don't want my son to be unfairly disadvantaged for any reason, especially for one that's so undeserved. Our hope and our part two of the mission is to get his name cleared," Myers said.

Miller says he looks forward to becoming an advocate for fellow soldiers at Fort Leavenworth that he believes were handed heavy sentences.

"We have guys like John Hatley, Clint Lawrence, Robert Bales and Calvin Gibbs who are sitting in [Fort] Leavenworth right now for combat-related shootings. I hope that nobody else is put in this situation," Miller explained.

Miller says he looks forward to a job interview in June.