National Firefighter candlelight event

EMMITSBURG, Md (WDVM) – Families of fallen firefighters gathered in Emmitsburg to pay tribute to their loved ones on October 5.

The National Fallen Firefighters Foundation hosted a candlelight event ahead of the memorial ceremony tomorrow, A bronze plaque bearing the names of the fallen has been added to the memorial.

There were 92 firefighters who died in the line of duty in 2018. The community also came together to show their support to active firefighters.

“Today, we are honoring the families and firefighters who were killed in the line of duty in 2018 and previous year…” said Beverly Donlon, director of family service from National Fallen Firefighter Foundation, “We don’t want to forget the firefighters who put their life in front of line everyday for their communities.”

The memorial service will be hosted on October 6th at 10:30 a.m. In addition to public, families and firefighters, government official and member of congress will be expected to be there.