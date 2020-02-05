NASA honors 100-year-old Tuskegee Airman

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WDVM) — Montgomery County local Charles McGee is 100 years old, and he has a long list of accolades to show for it.

In just the last few weeks, he took on the coin toss at the Super Bowl, attended the State of the Union address, and received a promotion to Honorary Brigadier General.

But, it all started back in his twenties, when he thought to give aviation a try.

“I heard about the aviation opportunity, and my ROTC instructor said ‘go and take your exams for pilot training.’ And lo and behold, a few months later I got called to go directly to training in Tuskegee, Alabama for my pilot experience,” said McGee.

Little did he know, he’d become part of a select group of African-American World War II fighter and bomber pilots — now known as the Tuskegee Airmen. The military was segregated in the U.S. until 1948.

“In the Air Force, well, everyone wasn’t for integration, but they determined we need to use people based on training and experience, not separated because of happenstance at birth,” McGee explained.

After he shared his story at NASA’s Trailblazers event commemorating Black History Month, NASA recognized the honorary brigadier general for his courage, leadership, and innovation.

McGee touched on the importance of laying the groundwork for those who will come after him.

“I tell middle schoolers when I talk to them, you all know we’re going to Mars right? I say guess who’s going to make the trip? I say it’s gonna be one of you.”

He left his audience with a simple message about nurturing young, inquisitive minds:

“If you aren’t mentoring a youngster, find one because they’re out there and they are in need. And they are our future of our country.”