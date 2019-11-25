NADAC Agility Trials takes place in Frederick

Over 30 dogs came out in frederick sunday morning to participate in the break away action dog club's last agility trial of the year

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) — Dogs throughout the community came out Sunday to participate in the North American Dog Agility Trials.

The Break Away Action Dog Club in Frederick puts on 5 trials a year where dogs compete and train for a chance to win a national title. Jean Wilkins’s, a trial chair has been running agility since 1992 and says she and her 3 dogs love competing.

“What is going on today is the novice group running barrels. The goal in this class is to go through tunnels hoops and around barrels on the course. Novice is the not quite baby dogs yet the next level up from the intro class, then novice goes to open and open goes to elite.” said Wilkins.

NADAC which stands for the North American Dog Agility Council has categories for junior handlers under 18 and veteran handlers who are 60 and over. Gail Robbins has been competing for over 10 years and has made it to the championships for the last 6 years.

“Every dog is different, every handler is different and every course is different so there’s always something to strive for,” said Robbins.

Before the trials begin each handler goes out onto the course first to figure out how they want to guide their dog through the obstacles. NADAC judge Jeff Riedl came all the from Wisconsin to participate in today’s trials.

“I love watching the dogs develop in their skills over the years the people that train their dogs have a passion for it and it really makes for some really nice connections,” said Riedl.

Riedl has been competing since 2002 and has been a judge for over 10 years now and says it’s not just about competition. “It really is about the dogs having fun that’s what we’re really after us making sure the dogs have a good time and that they enjoy themselves because if they run happy they’ll run a lot more efficiently.”

The Break-Away Action dog club will host several trials this upcoming year their next one will be in January to find out how you and your dog can get involved visit https://breakawayactiondogs.com/.