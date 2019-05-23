Music teacher arrested and charged for child pornography Video

BETHESDA, Md. - A music teacher was arrested on child pornography charges, in Montgomery County Thursday.

Maryland State Police said Charles Victor Kopfstein-Penk, 74, was arrested and charged with ten counts of possession of child pornography. Police said in February they began their investigation, and they later found child pornography files on Kopfstein-Penk's electronic devices.

Authorities said Kopfstein-Penk is a music teacher who gives lessons to people of all ages from his home. Anyone with information relevant to this case may contact the Maryland State Police through the Maryland Center for Missing and Exploited Children.