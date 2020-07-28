Multiple vehicle collision in Montgomery County

I-270
Posted: / Updated:

Courtesy: Pete Piringer Twitter

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to officials, a large collision occurred that included two trucks, a jackknifed tractor-trailer, and multiple vehicles. Several lanes were blocked and multiple non-life-threatening injuries were reported, officials say.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

MORE NEWS ON WDVM

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

honoring you banner

Stay Connected

Events

Don't Miss

More Local News

Trending Stories