Multiple vehicle collision in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — According to officials, a large collision occurred that included two trucks, a jackknifed tractor-trailer, and multiple vehicles. Several lanes were blocked and multiple non-life-threatening injuries were reported, officials say.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
