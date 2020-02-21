MS-13 Gang member gets prison 3 years after ‘unspeakable’ killing

I-270

by: By MICHAEL KUNZELMAN, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

This undated image released by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows Miguel Angel Lopez-Abrego, 19, who is an alleged member of the MS-13 gang involved in the homicide of an unidentified man who was found dead at Wheaton Regional Park in Wheaton, Md. The March 2017 slaying was part of a wave of violence that federal authorities pinned on Maryland-based members of La Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short. A May 2019 indictment against 22 members and associates of MS-13 “cliques” in Maryland said they were responsible for at least six murders, five attempted murders, a string of assaults, drug trafficking and other crimes. Lopez Abrego, one of those defendants, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Baltimore, in the latest in a flurry of guilty pleas and sentencings in the case. (Montgomery County Police Department, via AP)

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nearly three years ago, MS-13 gang members lured an 18-year-old man to a park in Wheaton, Maryland before they killed him with machetes and knives, severed his head, ripped out his heart and tossed his dismembered body parts into a freshly dug grave.

On Friday, a federal judge called the March 2017 slaying “truly depraved crime” and sentenced one of the teen’s killers to 25 years in prison, 22-year-old Miguel Lopez Abrego.

The hearing was the latest in a recent string of guilty pleas and prison sentences in the case. Sixteen of the 22 defendants charged last year have pleaded guilty. Since mid-January, eight of them have been sentenced to prison.

  • This undated image released by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows a rosary worn by a victim of a homicide found at Wheaton Regional Park in Wheaton, Md. The March 2017 slaying was part of a wave of violence that federal authorities pinned on Maryland-based members of La Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short. A May 2019 indictment against 22 members and associates of MS-13 “cliques” in Maryland said they were responsible for at least six murders, five attempted murders, a string of assaults, drug trafficking and other crimes. Miguel Lopez Abrego, 19, one of those defendants, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Baltimore, in the latest in a flurry of guilty pleas and sentencings in the case. (Montgomery County Police Department, via AP)
  • This undated image released by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows a sweatshirt worn by a victim of a homicide found at Wheaton Regional Park in Wheaton, Md. The March 2017 slaying was part of a wave of violence that federal authorities pinned on Maryland-based members of La Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short. A May 2019 indictment against 22 members and associates of MS-13 “cliques” in Maryland said they were responsible for at least six murders, five attempted murders, a string of assaults, drug trafficking and other crimes. Miguel Lopez Abrego, 19, one of those defendants, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Baltimore, in the latest in a flurry of guilty pleas and sentencings in the case. (Montgomery County Police Department, via AP)
  • This undated image released by the Montgomery County Police Department, shows a pair of shorts worn by a victim of a homicide found at Wheaton Regional Park in Wheaton, Md. The March 2017 slaying was part of a wave of violence that federal authorities pinned on Maryland-based members of La Mara Salvatrucha street gang, or MS-13 for short. A May 2019 indictment against 22 members and associates of MS-13 “cliques” in Maryland said they were responsible for at least six murders, five attempted murders, a string of assaults, drug trafficking and other crimes. Miguel Lopez Abrego, 19, one of those defendants, is scheduled to be sentenced on Friday, Feb. 21, 2020, in Baltimore, in the latest in a flurry of guilty pleas and sentencings in the case. (Montgomery County Police Department, via AP)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

More Maryland
More West Virginia
More I-270
More Virginia
More Pennsylvania

Trending Stories