MS-13 Gang member gets prison 3 years after ‘unspeakable’ killing

BALTIMORE (AP) — Nearly three years ago, MS-13 gang members lured an 18-year-old man to a park in Wheaton, Maryland before they killed him with machetes and knives, severed his head, ripped out his heart and tossed his dismembered body parts into a freshly dug grave.

On Friday, a federal judge called the March 2017 slaying “truly depraved crime” and sentenced one of the teen’s killers to 25 years in prison, 22-year-old Miguel Lopez Abrego.

The hearing was the latest in a recent string of guilty pleas and prison sentences in the case. Sixteen of the 22 defendants charged last year have pleaded guilty. Since mid-January, eight of them have been sentenced to prison.