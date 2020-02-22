MS-13 Gang leader sentenced to 40 years in prison

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md (WDVM)– On Friday Gaithersburg resident and MS-13 gang leader Jesus Romero also known as “Misterio” was sentenced to 40 years in prison.

Three years ago Romero was a part of a gang who violently murdered an 18-year-old man in a park after what court officials say stemmed from an argument at a restaurant in Germantown.

Romero was sentenced to 18 years for 1st-degree assault and 10 years for criminal gang activity. He was also given five years of probation as well.

As stated in the State sentencing memorandum, “MS-13 members are known for their violence throughout the Washington DC metropolitan area. They are known to have committed homicides rapes, robberies, assault, extortion, human trafficking, weapon offenses, and other crimes.”

As of right now eight of the 22 defendants have been sentenced to prison. 16 of them have pleaded guilty.