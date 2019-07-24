Movie showing causes controversy in Takoma Park

The movie is called "Occupation of the American Mind."

TAKOMA PARK, Md. (WDVM) – The city of Takoma Park showed a controversial movie about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, amid controversy surrounding the showing.

Some expressed that they thought the movie is blatantly anti-Semitic, while others hope the movie sparks meaningful conversation.

The movie is called “Occupation of the American Mind.” There’s a lot of differing opinions on the movie and why it’s being shown.

“It’s controversial for a reason, it’s an anti-Semitic documentary, nobody understands why Mayor Stewart and the council have chosen to take a stand on this movie,” said Ron Halber of the Jewish Community Relations Council of Greater Washington.

Others think the movie showing has value.

“It makes sure that we have a safe space for discussions. That art and political issues and various kinds of performances are handled appropriately and carefully,” said Suzanne Ludlow, Takoma Park’s city manager.

There are some things that both sides acknowledged were important when talking about this controversy.

“It accuses the Jewish community of manipulating and controlling the American media. When we’re living today in an America that has historic levels of anti-Semitism, Why would any responsible government go ahead and show this movie like it’s a reasonable debate?” said Halber.

“This is a time of rising anti-Semitism and other forms of hate in the country, and so we have to be able to talk about it and find ways to grow as a community. They’re very difficult discussions, I’m hoping we can find that community discussion,” said Ludlow.