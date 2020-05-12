Mount St. Mary’s University to reopen for face-to-face learning in fall

EMMITSBURG, Md (WDVM) — Mount St. Mary’s University plans to reopen campus for face-to-face instruction this upcoming fall.

“We think we can be open to an extent and we think that’s the right thing to do for our students and for our employees in this gradual return to normalcy,” explained Mount St. Mary’s President Timothy Trainor.

In a video, Trainor announced that students will be welcomed back on campus for in-person learning.

“We went through a process, like most colleges, of doing scenario analysis of what we think the fall will look like since there is such great uncertainty,” Trainor explained.

Ultimately, the university decided to move forward with plans to reopen.

“We have a lot of space here. We have 1,400 acres, we have small class sizes already. We still feel we can spread people out on campus,” Trainor said.

The fall semester will consist of a hybrid learning experience with a professor physically present in the classroom, and students attending both in-person and online.

Class sizes will be small enough for students to maintain social distancing guidelines. Face masks will likely be required.

The university is creating a health check and pre-screening requirements for students ahead of their arrival on-campus.

Restrictions are being considered within the Residence Life department that would decrease the number of students living on-campus.

“Our buildings are all different in terms of the amenities and the size of the rooms, so we’re developing a building-by-building plan now for what will be the limits on the number of students living in those different buildings,” Trainor explained.

This upcoming fall, the university expects to have about 1,700 undergraduate students.