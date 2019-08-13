Mount St. Mary’s alumna returns to warn about alcohol poisoning

EMMITSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A Mount St. Mary’s alumna returned to her alma mater on Tuesday to share the story of her 20-year-old son’s death caused by alcohol poisoning.

Christian Ciammetti, who was a student at Temple University, had a binge-drinking problem that his mother was unaware of until it was too late. In addition to sharing her son’s story, Mary Ciammetti informed college students about prevention, warning signs and symptoms of alcohol poisoning.

She hopes that through the education programs, she can prevent other families from going through what she went through.

“I don’t want any other families to have to deal with this,” said Ciammetti. “It was literally lack of education. If you see someone exhibiting the symptoms of alcohol poisoning, you need to help them. You need to help them and be your brother or sister’s keeper.”

Her non-profit, “Don’t Stall, Just Call” encourages students to call 9-1-1 as soon as they notice symptoms of alcohol poisoning. It could be the difference between life and death.

“I believe that we need to educate, and it needs to be done better throughout the country, and maybe God’s saying ‘keep going.”