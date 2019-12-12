Mount Airy woman surprised with $1,000 tip for the holidays

MOUNT. AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — They say it’s the most wonderful time of year. The time of year for you to make memories and spend time with the ones you love.

Well, memories are what Haleigh Powell, a server at Memories Charcoal House in Mount Airy has after a generous family left her a $1,000.00 tip.

“It truly was incredible., said Powell.”I felt very blessed that someone felt the need to do something like that for me, it was amazing.”

Andrea Stup, one of the owners of MCH, wasn’t even at the restaurant when this happened, but that didn’t stop her from sharing this blessing on social media.

“I was just hoping to bring out the good in the community,” said Stup. “There are good people out there doing great things for others. “

Since then the post has amassed over one-thousand likes on Facebook, with plenty of shares and comments. A good deed for a great person.

Stup says there is no one more deserving of this blessing. “Haleigh is such a generous wonderful human being, she’s very deserving of it. She brings in a lot of good people and I’m glad that someone else saw the good in her that most of us see.”

An act of kindness of this magnitude is rare, and Haleigh says she’s blessed to be chosen. “I would thank them from the bottom of my heart. They have no idea how hard I work on a weekly basis, and they truly, it was a gift from God.”

While the tip was left just for Haleigh, she decided to be a blessing and share portions of it with another coworker. Meanwhile, Haleigh says she going to use the money to pay off some bills and get her son a few extra things for Christmas.