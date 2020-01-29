Mount Airy proclaims 2020 as “Year of the Woman”

MOUNT AIRY, Md. (WDVM) — Grandmothers, mothers, aunts, sisters, and daughters of all ages around Maryland are getting together to celebrate the year of the women.

2020 has been proclaimed as “Year of the Woman,” and the town of Mount Airy plans on pulling out all the stops for the year-long celebration.

Back in December, Governor Larry Hogan announced that 2020 would be the year of the woman, and the Mount Airy mayor just rendered his own proclamation for the town as well.



This coincides with the 100th anniversary of the passage of the 19th amendment, which guarantees and protects women’s constitutional right to vote.

Year of the Woman 2020 is meant to ensure that the anniversary and the 72-year fight to achieve it, is celebrated throughout the community.

“Year of the Woman” is really about celebrating the ratification, celebrating women,” said organizer Wendi Peters. “Recognizing the contributions of those women and really working to empower women and empower the young people in our community.”

On Sunday, August 16h, women in Mount Airy will line Main Street to take a historic aerial photo to commemorate the festivities.

