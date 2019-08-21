Motorcyclist dies from Frederick Road collision injuries

The collision happened on Friday night in Clarksburg, the other driver sustained minor injuries

CLARKSBURG, Md. (WDVM) — A motorcyclist involved in a Friday collision on Frederick Road has died from his injuries, Montgomery County Police said Wednesday.

Police identified the deceased motorcyclist as Jeremy Cross, 22 of Silver Spring. Detectives are still investigating the collision, which happened shortly before 11 p.m. Friday on Frederick Road near Comus Road.

According to police, preliminary investigation revealed Cross was traveling north on Frederick Road. The driver of a car, Natalie Weill, 26 of Gaithersburg, was traveling south on Frederick Road when they collided near Comus Road. Police still don’t know how they collided. Weill was taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and Cross sustained life-threatening injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.