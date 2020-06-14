Motorcyclist dead after crash on Interstate 70

FREDERICK COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A motorcyclist is dead following a car crash in Frederick County, Md.

The operator of the motorcycle, a 48-year-old Hispanic male of Frederick County, died at the scene. The crash happened Saturday night on Interstate-70 westbound at the 47 mile marker.

According to a press release, a Maryland State Trooper was working a State Highway Administration overtime assignment. The trooper was approached by a motorist and told of the crash.

When the trooper arrived on scene, he saw debris from the motorcycle accident in the roadway.

Individuals were performing CPR on the man.

When EMS personnel arrived, they took over, but were unable to revive the man.

No other vehicles were reported to have been involved in the crash.

The traffic accident investigation is ongoing.