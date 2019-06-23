Motorcycle club and local advocacy group team up against opioid addiction

MHAA supports people who have loved ones that are living with addiction.

FREDERICK, Md. (WDVM) – The Free Riders motorcycle club and Maryland Heroin Awareness Advocates partnered for an event in Frederick to raise funds for families and individuals affected by opioid addiction.

At the event, the Frederick Health Department taught people how to use Narcan in the event of an overdose. MHAA supports people who have loved ones that are living with addiction.

One of the co-founders lost her son to a fentanyl overdose five years ago.

“After Sean’s death…we didn’t have anyone to turn to. We wanted to be there for other people to turn to, to feel like they could share openly and questions and know they weren’t alone,” said Beth Schmidt, a co-founder of MHAA.

Saturday’s event raised thousands of dollars for opioid addiction awareness, treatment and family support.

