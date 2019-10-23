All lanes closed NB MD 185 at Saul Rd for accident

I-270

KENSINGTON, Md. (WDVM) — At least five patients are being evaluated following a vehicle and motorcycle accident shortly before 6 p.m. Wednesday on Connecticut Avenue and Saul Road, according to Pete Piringer Chief Spokesperson for Montgomery County Fire & Rescue Service.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said all lanes are closed on northbound MD 185 at Saul Rd.

Piringer tweeted it appears a vehicle struck a motorcyclist, pinning them against a utility pole.

This story will be updated.

