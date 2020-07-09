Mother charged in infant’s death in Montgomery County

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — A mother in Montgomery County has been charged with first-degree murder of her fifteen-month-old daughter.

According to officials, an acquittance of the suspect 23-year-old Kierra Tolson called the Emergency Communications Center on Wednesday to report the murder of the victim Blair Niles. Tolson was immediately taken into custody by officers.

Officials say during a police interview Tolson stated she starved her daughter for roughly three and a half weeks in her apartment on November Circle. Tolson told investigators that after Niles died she placed the child’s body in a pillowcase and trash bags, she later discarded the child’s body in a dumpster located on the grounds of her apartment complex, officials say.

Anyone with information about this homicide is asked to call the Major Crimes Division at 240-773-5070.

This is a developing story and will be updated.