Mother charged after leaving newborn in woods

SILVER SPRING, Md. (WDVM) — A Montgomery County mother is being charged for abandoning her newborn baby in the woods two weeks ago.

Montgomery County Police arrested and charged 25-year-old Leticia Guzman of Silver Spring. Police say Guzman gave birth then abandoned her baby near Tenbrook Drive just off of Sligo Creek Parkway.

Guzman was charged through a criminal warrant with child neglect and reckless endangerment. Detectives received information from a local hospital that a Guzman went to the hospital showing physical signs of recently giving birth, however told doctors she hadn’t been pregnant. Guzman was released from the hospital and taken into police custody. The baby girl remains in stable condition and is currently under care of the Montgomery County department of child welfare services.