Morning storm causes damage across Montgomery Co.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Snapped trees, downed power lines and police activity stopped Montgomery County drivers in their tracks Friday morning after a severe storm moved through the area.

Our WDVM weather team reports that wind gusts up to 60 miles per hour were possible with this system that moved through our area. Tornado warnings were in effect in parts of our region around the 7 and 8 o’clock morning hours.

Northwestern areas of the county were impacted, particularly areas north of Poolesville and south of Dickerson.

Stretches of Darnestown Rd, also known as MD-28 were littered with debris and power lines after the storm. High winds came through this area and completely snapped some utility poles and downed long stretches on power lines. Friday morning, crews were out repairing those lines.

Snapped utility poles and downed lines on Darnestown Rd

Also this morning, a tree branch came through a car windshield on Old Hundred Rd, north of Clarksburg, near the I-270 interchange. Luckily, there was just damage to the car– no injuries reported. Trees lying across the roadway were moved by crews this morning.

ICYMI (755a) Old Hundred Road IAO btwn Frederick Rd & I-270 @mcfrsPIO7 road closed no injuries pic.twitter.com/IcdWkr61gl — Pete Piringer (@mcfrsPIO) February 7, 2020

Be sure to stick with WDVM for the latest in weather and damage.