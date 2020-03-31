More than $170,000 in grants to be distributed to Frederick County non-profits

The COVID-19 Philanthropic Funders Collaborative is releasing the funding to organizations aiding those affected by coronavirus outbreak

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — United Way of Frederick County is collaborating with local philanthropies to distribute $172,700 in relief funding for those affected by the coronavirus outbreak.

The COVID-19 Philanthropic Funders Collaborative announced Friday a list of non-profit recipients on the front lines of aiding those adversely affected by coronavirus.

Funders include the Ausherman Family Foundation, Community Foundation of Frederick County, Delaplaine Foundation, Helen J. Serini Foundation, United Way of Frederick County and Women’s Giving Circle.

In a first-wave of grants, the COVID-19 Philanthropic Funders Collaborative released funding to several local non-profits like the Frederick rescue for shelter and food distribution, and the Asian American Center for emergency supplies.

“We want to hit the immediate things right now and ultimately, find out what the gaps may be in the coming week, in the coming weeks to make sure that we, as a non-profit funding community, are filling in those gaps,” explained CEO and President of United Way of Frederick County, Ken Oldham.

Funders in the first wave of grants include Ausherman Family Foundation, Delaplaine Foundation, Helen J. Serini Foundation and United Way of Frederick County.

In addition to $15,000 in purchases of medical equipment, sanitary gloves, masks, feminine hygiene products, diapers, and other necessities, Ausherman Family Foundation is granting $100,000 to eleven non-profits, according to a press release.

Grants recipients include the Religious Coalition, which was awarded $20,000 for alternative emergency shelter for homeless individuals and families, and Blessings in a Backpack, granted $5,000 for food for county public school students.

The Delaplaine Foundation awarded $25,000 to four organizations including the Frederick Community College Foundation, which received a $5,000 for the Student Success Fund.,

The Helen J. Serini Foundation delivered $22,200 in grant funding to four local organizations to be used for general operations. Recipients include The Religious Coalition, YMCA of Frederick County, Wells House at Gale Recovery, Community Action Agency.

United Way of Frederick County delivered $25,500 in grants to six non-profits. The Mental Health Association of Frederick County received $7,000 for stop-gap funding its 2-1-1 services call center. Advocates for Homeless Families was granted $5,000 to go towards rent, food, and transportation costs for families experiencing homelessness.

According to a press release, Community Foundation of Frederick County and Women’s Giving Circle, are reserving funds to meet needs that will emerge in the coming week.

Additional waves of funding, including distribution of remaining funds from the COVID-19 Emergency Relief Campaign, will be distributed in the weeks ahead, officials say.