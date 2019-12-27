More than 1,200 animals adopted in 2019

As the end of the year nears, the Frederick County Animal Control Shelter happily announces that over 1,200 pets found their forever homes.

FREDERICK, Md (WDVM) — The Frederick County Animal Control Shelter happily announces that over 1,200 pets found their forever homes in 2019.

831 cats, 250 dogs, and 136 other pets were adopted throughout the entire year through the county animal shelter.

Animal control officials say this year reflects fewer adoptions compared to 2018, but 2019 also saw about 500 fewer animals taken in by the shelter compared to last year.

“There are a wide variety of reasons why shelters might be taking in fewer animals, and all of those are kind of good reasons. There’s been a bigger push to get your animals spayed and neutered and a lot of people are doing that. Facilities, as well as ours, have micro-chip clinics that will help people get their animals back home,” explained Bethany Davidson with the Frederick County Animal Control Shelter.

About 456 pets were returned to their owners throughout the year.

Davidson says the tally of 1,217 adoptions isn’t finalized just yet. That number could go up before the start of the New Year.