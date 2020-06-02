More than 1,000 protestors fill the streets of Bethesda for BLM movement

BETHESDA, Md. (WDVM) — More than 1,000 protesters took to the streets of Bethesda on Tuesday, as part of the Black Lives Matter movement.

Signs filled the streets with messages that read ‘Justice for George Floyd,’ ‘Enough is enough’ and many more statements. The protest started at the Connie Morella Library, with police blocking off several roads surrounding the protest. During the event, some demonstrators took a moment of silence, then gave some a chance to share their concerns.

Protestor, Jerel Norcome said, “We live in a world where there is no liberty, and there is no justice for a black man, let alone minorities.” Another protestor, Diana Gonzalez stated, “We have a worldwide crisis going on, and then when the authorities, who are supposed to be protecting us, are also taking their time out of their day to murder.”

The same organizers will host a protest in Rockville this Friday.

